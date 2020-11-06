SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is making staffing changes as a new executive order takes effect in Massachusetts.

In a letter sent to employees Friday morning, MGM Springfield President Chris Kelly said that approximately 250 employees have been placed on layoff status or have seen a reduction in hours.

MGM Springfield's TAP Sports Bar will be closing Friday until further notice SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield announced on Thursday night that their popular sports bar will be closed, starting tomorrow, No…

The comes as the resort-casino makes operational adjustments to comply with Gov. Baker's latest executive order, which took effect Friday and requires indoor recreational activities - including casinos - to close by 9:30 p.m. daily and reopen no earlier than 5 a.m. the following day. Additionally, restaurants must also stop in-person dining by 9:30 p.m., but can continue to provide take-out.

"We are hopeful to return employees to work and increase hours when the executive order is lifted, operations expand and business demand returns. The Governor has not yet announced when the order will be lifted so, unfortunately, we don’t know how long this may last and cannot fully assess any lasting impacts on our business levels," Kelly explained.

Casinos to close early under Baker's new executive order SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s new executive order goes into effect starting at midnight tonight, where restaurants, …

Impacted employees will continue to be enrolled in the company's health insurance plans through at least December 31, 2020. Kelly noted that the company will reevaluate and provide updates to all employees as that date nears. Those effected employees will also continue to have access to reskilling and training opportunities, internal job postings, and utilize company resources such as their Employee Emergency Grant Fund.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.