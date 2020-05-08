(AP) -- The pastors of more than 250 Massachusetts churches have signed a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking to be declared “essential" so they can be included in the first phase of the state's reopening scheduled for May 18.
The letter also asks that clergy be included on the state's Reopening Advisory Board.
“We have seen how marijuana dispensaries, liquor stores and abortion clinics have all been deemed ‘essential,' but churches and other places of worship have not. We are grieved by this, but we have been patient, and peaceful," the letter said.
The letter said if allowed to reopen, their churches would follow all distancing guidelines to keep their congregations safe and healthy.
The pastors mostly represented Protestant denominations, but Roman Catholic and Orthodox pastors also signed.
“The administration is thankful for the individuals, businesses and organizations that are playing their part to stay home, stop the spread and protect at risk populations, and the administration is working to return to a new normal as safely and as soon as possible,” Ryan Boehm, an administration spokesman said in an email.
