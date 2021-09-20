WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people from all over New England came to check out The Big E this past weekend. Organizers were worried the pandemic might keep people at home, but they had one of the busiest opening weekends.
The Big E is back and may be busier than ever. It was a great turnout for opening weekend with thousands of people coming out to eat fair food and visit their favorite attractions.
“So, as we embark on our first Monday of the fair, we've had 237,000 people visit the fairgrounds,” said Eastern States Exposition President and CEO Gene Cassidy.
Cassidy told Western Mass News two years ago, they had a record-breaking number of people attend The Big E. According to Cassidy, there was a five percent increase in attendance from opening weekend in 2019 to this year's opening weekend.
Cassidy said on the first day of the fair, he wasn't expecting to break any records this year. However, the second and third weekends of the fair are usually the busiest, so with a big turnout opening weekend this year, there's still a chance.
“With opening weekend, if it's an indicator, it means that it can certainly happen,” Cassidy added.
Black Sheep Mountain gourmet is one of The Big E vendors. Owners Cheryl and Rick Banks said this is their sixth year at the fair and noted that this past weekend didn't seem busier than 2019's opening weekend, but they did see an increase in sales.
“We were much busier. We were very pleased with the turnout,” Cheryl Banks explained.
According to Cassidy, every vendor he's spoken to has said the same thing.
"The amount of sales increase, in some cases, is well over 100 percent,” Cassidy explained.
