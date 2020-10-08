(WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 25,000 customers in Western Massachusetts remain without power after strong storms roll through the region on Wednesday.
That's down from a height last night of over 66,000 outages.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Eversource reported 12,512 outages in the area. Some of the hardest hit communities include:
- Springfield - 1,525
- Amherst - 943
- Conway - 836
- Montague - 734
- Ludlow - 675
- Deerfield - 626
- Pittsfield - 616
- Greenfield - 576
At one point Wednesday, Eversource was reporting over 40,000 outages in western Massachusetts.
The company said on social media Thursday that crews through the night to restore more than 110,000 customers across the state. They noted that work is still ongoing to get customers restored "as quickly as safely possible" and that crews are coming in from Canada, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to assist.
Additionally, as of 10:30 a.m., National Grid is reporting 13,400 outages in the area. Some of the hardest hit communities in their coverage area include:
- East Longmeadow - 2,352
- Belchertown - 2,091
- Northampton - 1,178
- Monson - 1,027
- Wilbraham - 796
CLICK HERE to download the Western Mass News app to stay up-to-date on the forecast wherever you are.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
