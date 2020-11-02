WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of marijuana plants were found during a search of West Springfield building.
West Springfield Police said that investigators executed a search warrant Friday afternoon on a commercial building on Elm Street. That warrant came as a result of a several week investigation by narcotics detectives.
Once inside, authorities found what police described as a "large scale marijuana cultivation operation" with at least 14 grow rooms.
Four suspects were found during a sweep of the building and they were taken into custody.
In total, over 3,300 marijuana plants were found in the building with a sophisticated growing system in place.
"The plants were removed from the building and stored/tagged accordingly as evidence and awaiting proper disposal," police explained.
The four men, all from New York, were arrested and are facing charges including unlawful cultivation of marijuana (Class D) substance and trafficking in marijuana more than 100 points, but less than 2,000 pounds.
- Kong Xing Tang, 39, of Brooklyn, NY
- Min Zhang, 34, of Brooklyn, NY
- Gen Yu of Brooklyn, NY
- Jiang Nan of Brooklyn, NY
Bail was set at $50,000 for each suspect once they were transported to the Hampden County jail.
