AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of students are opting out of campus living at UMass Amherst.
UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said told us that this semester, a total of 417 out of more 5,000 students have decided to leave their on-campus residence.
So far, only five students have withdrawn from the university.
They said the remaining 412 students are still registered for classes.
