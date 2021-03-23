SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baystate Medical Center has administered more than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think we are almost at the finish line,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
The light is at the end of the tunnel in Keroack’s eyes as the hospital recently celebrated 50,000 vaccines administered.
Hospitalizations are also down. After having more than 100 COVID-19 patients for 12 weeks straight, the number has been in the 50s over the past several days.
“That’s coming down. It’s still quite a bit, but nothing like what we’ve went through in November,” Keroack explained.
Keroack told Western Mass News that the positivity rate is also going down across the Commonwealth, but it’s been a little slower in Hampden County as a shift to those infected impacts the younger age groups.
“Obviously, that’s because we are doing a good job vaccinating older people, but also because in some of the younger age groups and some of the demographics, the following of the masking and social distancing is not as strong,” Keroack added.
As the numbers continue to trend downwards, Keroack wants to remind people to keep their guard up.
“People ought to get vaccinated and they ought to continue to follow those public health guidelines. I think by the time early April rolls around, we are going to have a lot vaccine around,” Keroack noted.
With more vaccines around, he said he’s hopeful for a better summer.
“I’m looking forward to a good summer. I really think it’s going to be a pretty good summer where the case numbers are going to start coming down dramatically and things will pretty much be opened up,” Keroack said.
Keroack added that he thinks by the summer, people will feel comfortable resuming social activities and being together, even predicting we could get rid of the masks sometime in the summer too.
