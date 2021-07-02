(WGGB/WSHM) -- Registration for the Massachusetts 'Vaxmillions' giveaway is officially underway.

Residents 18 and older will have five chances to win a $1 million cash prize and those ages 12 to 17 can win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Drawings will be held once a week starting July 26 and continue every Monday through August 23.

The governor's office said that on the first day of registration, which was Thursday, more than 726,000 people registered for the giveaway.

  • 18 and older signups: 681,660
  • 12 to 17 year old signups: 44,482

To sign up, you can head over to vaxmillionsgiveaway.com. If you don't have access to a computer, a call center will be available to help you. Just dial 211 during the hours listed below:

  • Monday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

