SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In September, the city of Springfield approved a zoning ordinance for up to 15 marijuana shops to open for recreational sales.
Monday was the deadline for companies to submit their applications.
The deadline for would-be pot shops to submit paperwork was 2 p.m. today.
Eighteen companies met the deadline. We're told of those 18 companies, only about four will make the cut.
They will be evaluated by the procurement office in city hall.
We spoke with the deputy procurement officer who describes what's next.
"So the next step is that the committee, the RFQ committee, are going to look at all the technical proposals, which is called the submissions and review them against some evaluated criteria to come up with which one is most advantageous to the city to negotiate what's called a host community agreement," said Springfield Deputy Procurement Officer Theo Theocles.
A host community agreement is a contract between the business and the city about how the pot shop will operate.
They will also need to apply for a license with the Cannabis Control Commission.
The city and state have regulations in place that these shops can't open within 500 feet of a school, so this will be gradual process in Springfield.
The city will choose up to four companies to open up shop by June with 11 more to be selected later on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.