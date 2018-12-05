SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield have broken up what they called a major drug trafficking operation.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that over the last two months, narcotics detectives have been investigating a 'stash house' on Bay Street that was used for a Holyoke-based heroin distribution operation.
"A 'Stash House' is a location where large amounts of narcotics and money are kept and higher level drug dealers will go to pick up large quantities of drugs for distribution throughout the area," Walsh explained.
On Tuesday, investigators reportedly saw a woman - identified as 32-year-old Nellys Garcia of Holyoke - enter the Bay Street home and leave a short time later.
Police conducted a traffic stop, where they reportedly recovered 15 packs (1,500 bags) of heroin in the car.
Garcia was then arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and trafficking Class A (Heroin) 18-36 grams.
Investigators then executed a search warrant on the Bay Street home, where they reportedly seized:
- 2,179 grams of raw heroin
- Approximately 40,070 bags of bagged heroin
- Approximately 490 grams of cocaine
- $48,754 in cash
- Four firearms
Three men at the Bay Street home - 43-year-old Luis Acevedo, 42-year-old Hector Rodriguez, and 30-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez, all of Springfield - were arrested are facing charges including:
- Trafficking Class A (Heroin) 200+ grams
- Trafficking Class B (Cocaine) 200+ grams
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony - four counts
- Possession of a firearm with three prior violent/drug crimes - four counts
- Possession of ammunition with an FID card
- Larceny under $1,200 (firearm)
- Improper storage of a firearm
Walsh added that the estimated street value of the narcotics is between $600,000 and $700,000.
