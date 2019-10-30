HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials seized over 4,000 bags of heroin and made one arrest following an investigation into drug trafficking.
According to Hampden County D.A. spokesperson Jim Leydon, authorities had conducted an extensive investigation into the alleged sale and distribution of heroin at a home on Orange Street in Springfield.
Once enough sufficient evidence had been obtained, officials were granted search warrants out of Springfield District Court to search the residence, as well as the suspect's vehicle.
Authorities executed the search warrants on Tuesday, October 28.
Officials had located the suspect that was the primary focus of their investigation, who was later identified as 40-year-old Springfield resident Eduardo Oliveras, in his vehicle on Hampden Street in Holyoke.
Police were able to locate 4,080 bags of heroin inside a "hide" in Oliveras' vehicle.
A search of Oliveras' residence in Springfield resulted in the seizure of packaging material and thirty-five rounds of 9mm ammunition.
Oliveras was then arrested and arraigned Tuesday morning in Holyoke District Court on the following charges:
- Trafficking a Class A drug (Heroin) 36-100 grams
- Possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine)
We're told his bail has been set at $50,000.
Oliveras' bail on a current heroin trafficking case in Hampden County Superior Court has been revoked.
