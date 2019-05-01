SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have seized cocaine, over 1,000 bags of heroin, and an illegal firearm during a search this morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant on an El Paso Street home.
Once inside, police arrested two people and issued two additional criminal complaints.
Walsh noted that during the search, investigators seized approximately 1,070 bags (20 grams) of heroin, approximately 26 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm, a high capacity magazine, a loaded magazine, and $520 in cash.
Isiah Pizzaro, 23, and Reina Alicea, 22, are both being charged with heroin trafficking (18-36 grams), cocaine trafficking, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of ammunition without an FID.
