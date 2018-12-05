WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of customers in two Hampden County communities are currently in the dark.
Eversource is reporting that over 3,700 customers between Agawam and West Springfield are without power.
In West Springfield, the 2,637 customers there represent about 21 percent of the town.
A spokesperson for Eversource told Western Mass News power should be restored to everyone by 8 p.m.
We're told Eversource crews are still looking into what cause the outage.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
