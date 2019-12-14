SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County District Attorney's office is working to take guns off the streets.
Today, they held an event for National Gun Buyback Day.
They tell us they had an amazing turnout with more than 115 firearms turned in, a number that helps them in their efforts to increase gun safety in our area.
"As long as it's a working firearm, it can cause harm," Kevin Moriarty, a pediatric surgeon at Baystate Medical Center, stated.
Kevin tells Western Mass News that after seeing the impacts guns can have in the home first hand, he wanted to volunteer at the Hampden County District Attorney's gun buyback event on Saturday.
"I'm a pediatric surgeon and we take care of children that, unfortunately, are hurt by a weapon. We want to create a safe environment in the home, so if someone has a gun at their house and they don't want it anymore and they can't keep it or if they have a gun at their house and can't keep it locked and stored properly, we're happy to take it off their hands," continued Moriarty.
The event was held at the Raymond Sullivan Public Safety Complex and was sponsored by the John C. Wood II Memorial Foundation, a charity that calls attention to the amount of gun-related deaths in the United States.
"The majority of suicide deaths completed by youth are with firearms that found within the home," Dr. Jennifer MacGregor said.
And if they can prevent even one of those deaths from occurring, then Moriarty says his day spent collecting guns was a success.
"We're not saying that people can't have weapons, but we're saying is that we want a safe environment. It's not about gun control. It's about gun safety and injury prevention, and if we can prevent one child from getting hurt or one child from getting killed, it's a success," added Moriarty.
They tell us that they plan to melt down all 115 guns that were brought in today.
