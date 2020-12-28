(AP) -- More than half the cities and towns in the state are now listed as at high risk for the coronavirus.
A total of 187 municipalities are now considered high risk for transmission, according to recently released state data.
The number increased by 29 over the past week, Boston.com reported.
There are 351 municipalities in Massachusetts.
The municipalities with the highest average daily cases rates of coronavirus were Lawrence, Nantucket and Saugus.
