Over 2,000 National Grid customers in Northampton lose power.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over 2,000 National Grid customers in the city of Northampton were without power for over three hours Thursday night.
According to the National Grid outage map, the outage occurred around 7:50 p.m. and originated in the area of Ice Pond Drive.
At one point, a total of 2,246 customers were without power.
As of 9:45 p.m., a total of 1,345 customers are without power.
National Grid crews restored power to those residents that were impacted just after 10:30 p.m.
Officials have not determined what caused the outage to occur.
