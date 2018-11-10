ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several residents in the northern part of western Mass experienced a power outage early Saturday morning.
According to the Orange Fire Department's Facebook page, 1,104 residents in Orange were without power, and politely asked that residents not call 911 to inquire about their electricity status.
Officials also stated that Athol and other towns in the surrounding area were also affected.
The cause of the outage has yet to be determined, and, as of 9:30 Saturday night, power has been restored to the affected residents.
We have reached out to the Orange Fire Department for comment, but have not heard back yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.