Over 100 West Springfield residents without power after car takes out utility pole.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital and over 100 residents were without power after a car took out a utility pole Tuesday evening.
According to Deputy Chief Steven Manchino of the West Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to the intersection of Birnie Avenue and Hemlock Hill Road for a report of a car versus pole.
When officials arrived on scene, they observed that a vehicle had taken out a utility pole and that the asphalt had caught fire.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that high voltage wires had come across the road, sparking the flames, which had then spread to the area underneath the road.
Police were asked to close off the road and divert traffic so that crews could remove the wires from the road, as well as the vehicle, and replace the broken utility pole.
Crews were forced to hold off their efforts until Eversource officials arrived so that they could turn the power off.
Eversource officials were on scene at approximately 7:45 p.m. and it took crews approximately a half hour to shut the power off.
West Springfield firefighters used two tanks to douse the flames, even stopping briefly to replenish their water supply at a nearby hydrant.
Fire officials were able to douse the flames in about twenty to thirty minutes, and all companies were back in the station by 8:45 p.m.
As of 9:40 p.m., over 110 West Springfield residents were without power and it is unclear when power is expected to be restored to those residents, and power was restored to those residents shortly after 10:00 p.m.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and it is unclear if that individual was issued any citations.
Our crew on scene reports that that area of Birnie Avenue remains closed to through traffic and detours are still in place.
This incident remains under investigation by the West Springfield Police Department.
