GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT announced a full closure of I-91 northbound at exit 26 in Greenfield.
The closure will take place Monday night from 10 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m.
The closure is necessary to facilitate bridge deck repairs.
MassDOT advises drivers who travel through the impacted areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.
Traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Detour off Interstate 91 northbound at interchange 26
- Take Route 2A eastbound to Route 5 northbound
- Take Route 2 westbound to join I-91 northbound at Interchange 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.