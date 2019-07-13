Overnight closures on Morgan-Sullivan Bridge slated to begin Sunday.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Detours will be in place over the next few nights for those planning to drive across the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
According to Mass DOT officials, the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will be closed Sunday through Tuesday for steel removal purposes.
However, the bridge will only be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. during that timeframe.
This is all part of Mass DOT's multi-million dollar plan to replace the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge, which carries traffic from Suffield Street and Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) over the Westfield River between West Springfield and Agawam.
