Holyoke fire crews put out a dumpster fire on Lyman St.
Police tell Western Mass News that they arrived to scene around 4 a.m., they found a dumpster against the building on fire which was spreading to the exterior of the building.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, and some siding of the building had been removed.
Residents of the apartments above were evacuated because of the smoke, but they were not displaced.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.