SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Four people have been displaced following an overnight fire in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that firefighters were called to 51 Crystal Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor.
Four people inside the home - two adults and two children - were able to escape safely.
The house sustained $120,000 in damage.
Tetreault added that investigators determined that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.
Those impacted are being assisted by the Red Cross.
