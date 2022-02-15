ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating an overnight fire in Enfield.
According to police, the fire happened at 8 Dover Road during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Investigators are asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their home camera systems between the hours of 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with footage of vehicles or people in the area is being asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-8937.
