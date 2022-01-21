HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— A widespread power outage was reported in the city of Holyoke overnight Friday.
Western Mass News was first alerted of the outage around 12:30 a.m.
At 6 a.m., crews were spotted working inside a manhole at the intersection of Cabot and Beech Streets. The road is currently blocked off to traffic and our Western Mass News crew was told to get back because conditions were not safe.
According to Holyoke Gas & Electric, the outage occurred as a result of an electric switch component failure. Service is expected to be restored by 10 a.m.
Due to cold temperatures, they are asking customers to dress in layers and stay warm with blankets. They also advise keeping doors closed in order to preserve heat within homes.
Impacted areas include but are not limited to:
- Pleasant St.
- Lincoln St.
- Pearl St.
- Essex St.
- Locust St.
- Sycamore St.
- Taylor St.
- Hampden St.
According to Holyoke Gas & Electric's outage map, over 130 people are still without power as of 7.a.m.
Just two weeks ago, more than 400 people were left without power for several hours after a manhole explosion in the area of Suffolk and Chestnut Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.