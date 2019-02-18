(WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow isn't over yet! Many across western Mass. are waking up to multiple inches of snow.
While you're at home shoveling and clearing off your cars, snow plows are in full force this morning to clear the roads.
MassDOT has reported that more than 1,500 plows are working on the highways this morning.
But today's snowfall seems to have come at the perfect time, with most students on winter break and parents having the day off.
This morning police are encouraging everyone to take it slow and be careful out on the roads.
