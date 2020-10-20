SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state legislature's Soldiers’ Home Oversight Committee has spent hours hearing testimony from families affected by the coronavirus outbreak at the home.
They heard from families whose loved ones died from the virus, as well as others who survived.
It was all day at Holyoke Community College where families shared their heartbreaking stories in hopes that things will change at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
With tears in her eyes, Susan Kenney testified before the committee.
“We trusted them to be giving the best care to our veterans, and you just had to trust and believe that that's what was happening,” she said.
Her father Charles was one of the 76 veteran residents who died from the coronavirus during the outbreak at the home.
She spoke with Western Mass News after her testimony.
She described a lack of personal protective equipment and some staff members not taking the proper precautions.
“It was a CNA kissing a resident, that resident passed,” she said.
Standing with her is Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette, who said her father James Mandeville lived at the Soldiers’ Home for 16 years.
“It was awful,” she said. “He was really kind of like a comatose type of state, and he was on oxygen. He didn’t open his eyes. I had a chaplain come in and we prayed for my dad and that’s when I had to tell my dad the hardest thing I ever had to tell him, that it was ok to let go.”
Both Former Superintendent of the home Benett Walsh and Former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton are facing charges for the handling of the outbreak.
The two women want continuing education for staff members, separate rooms for the veterans and people to be held accountable.
“The maximum jail time allowable by law,” Mandeville-Beaudette said.
“That and I feel they should dig every grave that has not been dug yet,” Kenney said.
