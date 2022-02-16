SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An overturned tractor-trailer is causing backups on I-91 SB in Springfield Wednesday morning.
A Western Mass News viewer sent us a video of the crash which is located on the Rt 5 ramp from the South End Bridge.
According to MassDOT as of 9 a.m., the ramp is shut down to traffic.
No word on any injuries at this time but an ambulance was spotted on scene.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure to stick with Western Mass News on-air and online for the latest developments.
