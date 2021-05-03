HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Five people were shot outside the Clubhouse Lounge in Holyoke early Saturday morning and now, the owner is speaking out.

Owner Chris Airoldi told us although the shooting happened outside of his lounge, there was no connection to the inside of his establishment.

On Saturday morning, Holyoke Police officers arrived at the South Street Plaza for reports of a shooting with multiple victims.

“There was at least 10 Holyoke Police cruisers in the parking lot,” said William Rohan of Holyoke.

The plaza is across from a neighborhood and serves as the shopping square with several businesses, including the Clubhouse Lounge. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the front of the bar where they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Rohan, who lives across the street, told Western Mass News he heard the incident unfold.

“And I heard loud noises and I thought it was multiple backfires of a car, so I just looked out and then I looked across the street and I saw two people lying on the sidewalk and a big commotion at the bar across the street,” Rohan noted.

While on the scene, police were notified that three additional victims were being treated at Holyoke Medical Center, bringing the total to five injured.

We wanted to know exactly what happened. The owner of the lounge, Chris Airoldi, told us in a statement

“The incident that happened on Saturday morning had nothing to do with my establishment. It had to do with the crime element in Holyoke. The police responded immediately, as well as Holyoke detectives. I hope the Holyoke Police Department finds the suspect in this case.”

Airoldi went on to say:

“I have talked to the police department about setting up a patrol unit at the South Street Plaza to try alleviate any further problems for our neighborhood.”

Rohan said this would add an extra layer of protection for the community.

“I think that would be a good idea, not just for any kind of violence or anything like that, but for any kind of crime that would be going on in the area,” Rohan said.

In the meantime, the Holyoke Police investigation is currently ongoing.