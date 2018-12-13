LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local restaurant group is taking on a new operation in Longmeadow and opening an Italian restaurant after Bertucci's closed early this year.
You may have heard of The Federal in Agawam. Now, that family is expanding their footprint in western Massachusetts .
Federal Restaurant Group co-owner Ralph Santaniello told Western Mass Nnews that he and his co-owner and brother-in law, Michael Presnal, are expanding their footprint with Posto, which means place in Italian
"We're calling it old school new Italian and we're really excited to be here," Santaniello added.
674 Bliss Road has been vacant since April following the Bertucci's closure, which left many people without jobs.
Now, The Federal restaurant plans to hire more people - first with a local contractor.
"We will be looking for staff members to join our team," Santaniello explained,
Construction will begin as early as next week.
"It's gonna have extensive renovations. We're going to have an outdoor patio. The whole space and size is going to transform," Santaniello noted.
Melissa Pevay, marketing manager for Longmeadow Shops, added, "Our goal in finding a new restaurant for the community here was having a place people could come for a date night, people can come with their families."
Come May 2019, Posto is expected to open, featuring Italian entrees and house-made pastas and pizzas.
"My parents were both born in Italy, so it's close to my heart, but my brother-in-law, whose our executive chef, has worked extensively with Italian food his whole career. It's been a part of what we do even at The Federal," Santaniello said.
For more information on Posto and how to apply for a job, you can CLICK HERE or email jobs@postolongmeadow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.