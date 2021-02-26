SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The owners of a Westfield trucking company have been indicted as the investigation continues into a deadly 2019 crash involving one of their drivers.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that Dartanayan Gasanov, 36, is charged with one count of falsification of records, while Dunyadar Gasanov, 35, is charged with one count of falsification of records, one count of conspiracy to falsify records, and one count of making a false statement to a federal investigator following a federal grand jury indictment.

Motorcycles Crash

This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday, June 21, 2019 in Randolph, N.H. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. 2 Friday evening. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known. The pickup truck was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Prosecutors allege that both men, who owned Westfield Transport Inc., falsified driving logs between May 3, 2019 and June 23, 2019 in an effort to evade federal safety regulations.  

"It is further alleged that Dunyadar Gasanov instructed at least one Westfield Transport employee to falsify records, thereby exceeding the number of permissible driving hours, and then made a false statement to a federal inspector regarding the manipulation of recording devices that track drivers’ on and off duty hours in order to evade regulations," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.

Investigator say that Volydmyr Zhukovskyy was employed by Westfield Transport when he crashed a truck and trailer into a group of motorcyclists on June 21, 2019 in Randolph, NH. Seven people were killed in the crash.

Dartanayan Gasanov was arrested Friday and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.  Dunyadar Gasanov is wanted by law enforcement.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

