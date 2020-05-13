WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Everyone has been affected in some way by the coronavirus pandemic.
Staying positive is significant during these difficult times.
Ali Poole, 21, of Wilbraham is using her love of art to get her through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Painting has really given me an outlet to go to,” she said. “And I thought, if it makes me happy, maybe it would possibly make somebody else happy."
Poole said she came up with a way to combine art with another hobby -- hiking -- to help others.
“Right back down behind my house there's some trails that I discovered,” she said. “They're very fun just to walk through."
While hiking along this trail in Wilbraham, Poole found a way to brighten people's spirits using rocks.
“I didn't have a paintbrush at the time, so I just kind of squirted the paint on the rocks, squiggled the paint around,” she said.
Painting these rocks from ladybugs, to characters, to signs of hope, Poole wanted to bring color and light to others during these tough times.
“I kind of hid them, but I didn't hide them too much because I wanted them to be found," she said.
Not only were these rocks found, they started to trend, and she started seeing not only her rocks out there, but rocks painted by others along the trail too.
“I am absolutely 100% surprised,” she said. “Honestly didn't think anything would come from it."
From not feeling good enough to seeing the impact she's making today, Poole said she's glad she stuck with it.
“I'm speechless, you know? It fills my heart knowing that my art can do anything," she said.
