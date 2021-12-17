SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSM)-- An ugly sweater toy drive was held at the Palate family restaurant in Springfield Friday night.
Western Mass News spoke to the restaurant's owner, Jose Hernandez, who said they're happy to host the event again, after it was cancelled because of COVID last year.
"We're a community-oriented restaurant and we try to give back as much as possible so this is what of our most important events that we do here because it gives back to the kids and it's important for us to give back," said Hernandez.
Western Mass News also spoke to State Senator Adam Gomez , who told us he and other co-sponsors State Representative Orlando Ramos and State Representative Carlos Gonzales were happy to partner with Palate to give back to the community.
