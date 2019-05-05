AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came together at the Fine Arts Center at UMass Amherst to hear a panel speak about the backlash against pro-Palestinian voices.
The event was held Saturday night but not without sparking controversy earlier in the week.
"I have been a long time supporter of Palestinian human rights and I am very much (in) support of what they are doing here tonight," Andrea Burns, from Amherst told Western Mass News.
The event called "Not Backing Down: Israel, Free Speech, and the Battle for Palestinian Human Rights" was open to the public.
"I think that people just assume that signism and Semites is similar and I feel like it is important to break that boundary because to equate the two kind of dis credits one or the other," student Holly Levenstein, told us.
Among the panelist of activists and journalist was Pink Floyd's Rogers Waters who has become an advocate for Palestinian human rights.
With a lawyer 3 UMass Amherst Jewish students were trying to get this event moved off campus arguing that no one on the panel represented pro-Israel.
On Thursday a Boston judge ruled the panel could stay.
People who went to Saturday's event say the panel is allowed the freedom of speech.
"It is not about being against a religion or an ethnic group or anything like that. It is about supporting the Palestinian...the rights of the Palestinian people and they deserve equal rights," Andrea says.
