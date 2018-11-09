PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer is a town that truly cares for its neighbors.
That's no more evident than the efforts of the owners of the Palmer Paving Company to help out those who need it the most.
"We have a responsibility to help whoever needs it at any given time," Nicebox, Inc. co-founder Pat Callahan tells us.
That's the mission of Nicebox, Inc., a Palmer-based charity created to help the homeless.
The idea was born from Pat Callahan, co-founder of Nicebox and the third-generation of Palmer paving.
After watching a simple YouTube video, Pat knew he wanted to do more.
"It was a fridge on the street somewhere out in India," said Callahan. "People put their leftovers in the fridge, and all the homeless were eating the food out of it."
With the help of his family, they came up with the 'Pack' system to distribute goods to people who need help.
"The tidy packs are packages," continued Callahan. "That will last a week for an individual in a shelter. These supply packs will keep you warm all Winter. The medi-packs are specifically for the street outreach programs."
Each pack is filled with different essentials that the homeless may need.
For example, the tidy pack has shampoo, body lotion, body wash or soap, some Kleenex, a wash cloth, and much more.
Nicebox has noticed that their efforts are working.
"These aren't things that solve homelessness, but," stated Nicebox, Inc. co-founder Jen Callahan. "It is reaching people immediately to those who are in need. If you have warmth, [and] if you have good hygiene, it really starts to put you on a good path."
Pat designed the logo for Nicebox, and now sells hats and gear to raise funds for the different packs, and Western Mass News wanted to help.
We presented the Callahans with a check for $500.
"A stone in a pool of water," said Pat. "The ripples are starting to happen, and we are going to keep focused on that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.