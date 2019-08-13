PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A couple is speaking out after a man is arrested for setting a fire in their Three Rivers apartment building.
Joseph Gulluni, Junior, the cousin of Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is behind bars, charged with attempted murder and arson.
Kevin and Linda Reim lived on the second floor of the Three Rivers home.
Kevin and a tenant on the first floor were inside on the morning of June 4 when smoke and flames filled the house, putting their lives in danger.
Very emotional, the Reims told us today.
They can't believe someone would do what Gulluni Junior is accused of doing.
"You just can't think of somebody doing something like that to you," Kevin Reim tells us.
Kevin tells Western Mass News two months later and he still can't get the image of the morning of June 4 out of his head.
"I couldn't believe all the black smoke. It was that fast and all the flames," noted Kevin.
Kevin was on the second floor of the multi-family home in Three Rivers when the fire started.
His wife was at work.
He tells Western Mass News one of his neighbors on the first floor was also inside.
"I went down to the first and then I saw the flames and pounded on her door to get out, and ran back upstairs to get the dog and a few other things," continued Kevin.
The four-alarm fire destroyed the building, leaving the tenants with nothing.
"I got all these donations right here. We lost everything. My navy uniforms. I got to thank the Palmer Fire Department for bringing my flag back. It was also burned. Everything was gone. Everything. Pictures, uniforms, her ribbons," stated Kevin.
On August 9, Palmer Police arrested 63-year-old Jospeh Gulluni, Junior, the owner of the building.
He's charged with arson and two counts of attempted murder, among other charges.
"I don't understand why you would do that to somebody. He's got to be a really cold-hearted person and to walk into court whistling and wearing dark sunglasses like he didn't care," said Linda.
Linda tells Western Mass News she's thankful police were able to use local video surveillance to catch Gulluni.
"They have him going inside of the house, carrying something, and then, three minutes later, they have him coming out the garage of the house with nothing and a flash behind him," says Linda.
Kevin and Linda say these past two months have been emotionally and mentally difficult, but they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the community support.
"There was one lady in a red sedan and she said, 'You're going to be alright'. I think she called it in. I wanted to thank her. I had people right away saying, 'You're going to be alright'. They all came," added Kevin.
Gulluni Junior is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing tomorrow in Worcester District Court.
