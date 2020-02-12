PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local family is fighting cancer with the help of a non-profit organization known as FAM, which stands for Fighting All Monsters.
They're sharing a message of hope that's been seen 582,000 times on social media and it's getting the attention of rapper P. Diddy.
Pamela Beauparlant's three children are asking P. Diddy to dance with them in support of their brother, Jacob, who was diagnosed with lymphoma this past Summer.
"I didn't sign up for this. I didn't know. I'm not medically trained. I have no medical background, so it was just terrifying," Beauparlant tells us.
A feeling that the families who are part of an organization called FAM are far too familiar with.
"I felt nobody knew what to say to me and I didn't know what to say to anyone else," explained Beauparlant.
But the organization has provided them financial and emotional support.
"It just really helped to not feel so alone," stated Beauparlant.
The nonprofit putting together a video, featuring a number of children battling cancer, asking P. Diddy to dance with them.
The reason?
"He has a song called 'Bad Boys for Life'. It's kind of our anthem," says Beauparlant.
Now that video is gaining the attention of P. Diddy himself who has posted it on his social media pages.
"Of course that's what we all were hoping for," continued Beauparlant.
Her son, Jacob, also excited about the garnered attention.
"People are starting to notice what the organization is doing," said Beauparlant.
What the Beauparlant family says changed their lives as Jacob is in remission, but they're hoping it doesn't end here.
Their goal is that P. Diddy will in fact dance with the kids, hopefully raising more attention and money for the cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.