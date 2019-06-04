PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We begin with continued coverage on that massive house fire Tuesday morning in the Three Rivers section of Palmer.
The fire and smoke could be seen from miles around.
Linda Reim told Western Mass News she was at work when she got the call that her house was on fire.
While the building was a total loss she's thankful for her husband, dog and, neighbors were able to get out safely.
"Black smoke and it was almost all gone. I have nothing. Absolutely nothing left," Reim explained.
This was the scene Linda Reim came home to Tuesday morning after finding out her house was on fire.
Her husband, Kevin and their dog, Buster, along with their neighbors, were inside.
"He supposedly went downstairs, saw the fire and he heard smoke detectors going off," Reim said.
Linda and Kevin have lived here with their son and dog for four years.
They told Western Mass News another couple lived on the first floor.
They're thankful everyone got out safely and neighbors have been nearby offering their help.
"It makes me think that people actually care. So it's a good thing. And we'll be okay, we will. We just got to cry today and step up tomorrow," Reim noted.
A cause of the fire is still being investigated by the State Fire Marshals Office.
The red cross has been helping out both families.
Linda said their landlord has another apartment for them to stay in the meantime.
