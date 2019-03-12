PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palmer High School is closed for a second day after a fire early Saturday morning.
A school parent forwarded Western Mass News an email from Palmer Public Schools saying that the high school will still be closed tomorrow.
Students at Old Mill Pond Elementary School, which is right next door and has also been closed these last two days, will return to school tomorrow.
Palmer High has been closed since a fire broke out in a maintenance closet on the first floor early Saturday morning.
The Palmer Fire Department told Western Mass News the fire was quickly put out, but heavy smoke traveled up all four floors of the building, causing significant damage.
Cleaning companies were on-site all day Monday.
We spoke with a high school parent who said that she hopes they're able to get a better update on what's going on in the school soon.
"Just hopin' for an update soon, just want to let us know what's going on. Just let us know, keep us updated," said Meagan Gatto-Laborssiere.
The email we were sent from Palmer Public Schools also told parents that there will be an informational meeting tomorrow night at Pathfinder at 6:30.
The school said they will be sharing further information about the status of the school and their plan of action.
