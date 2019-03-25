PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palmer High School students and staff headed back to school on Monday after the remnants of a fire kept them out of the building for two weeks.
Heavy soot throughout the school forced an extensive cleanup, while the cause of the fire was determined to be the improper disposal of rags soaked in linseed oil.
It took weeks to clean-up the school and remove all of the damaged items, so today was an exciting day for teachers, staff, and students at Palmer High.
They got to celebrate with classmates, surrounding schools, and there was even cake involved, but what was mostly present today was a strong community.
Palmer High Principal Susan North told Western Mass News that the community stepped up in more ways than one, especially after learning about all of the damage.
With the help of generous hearts, a school supply drive, and Big Y giving $10,000 to the school, the high school is now able to help out the teachers and students.
"The staff that is on the first floor, such as our art teacher and science technology teacher and our step classroom, they have lost everything in the rooms. They are first to receive the most money," North explained.
Now that class is back in session, the lost class time must be made up, so starting today, 33 minutes will be added to each school day for the rest of the year and the between-class transition time has been trimmed to two minutes.
The superintendent has also asked the state to waive three days, so students and teachers don't have to make up school on a Saturday.
We spoke to a few students and they said they were getting creative with their education during their time-off by visiting colleges and communicating with teachers, so coming back to school today shouldn't be too difficult.
Western Mass News will have more on today's reopening starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
