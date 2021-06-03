PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--While the pandemic has slowed down unified sports meets across the state, the Palmer Panthers made sure to squeeze one more out at the end of the spring season.
General and special ed students came together to host their own "meet and greet" Since there won't be any official Special Olympics this summer. Assistant coach Kelly Simpkiss told Western Mass News Wednesday’ event meant so much to the kids.
"It's so great for them, I have two sons on the team one with special needs and one without, they love all the events, they love that we're able to host something today even though it's not a regular meet, it's a really fun time," Simpkiss said.
In a regular season, they would have six meets, but in this shortened season they've only had three this year. Awards were handed out Wednesday to mark the end of the season.
