PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a small fire at Palmer High School Saturday morning prompting multiple firefighters to respond and now it's unclear if school will be open on Monday.
The Palmer High School is located on Main Street.
The Three Rivers Fire Department tells Western Mass News they were called to a 'working fire' at the High School. This was around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Western Mass News has learned the fire started in the wood shop area, setting off the smoke detectors.
Our crew on scene confirmed there was a large amount of smoke in the first floor of the building.
The Three Rivers, Bondsville, and Palmer Fire Departments all responded to the scene with Monson providing mutual aid.
We're told the State Fire Marshal's office has been contacted and is assisting in the investigation.
The Palmer Fire Department confirms smoke was in rooms above the fire as well.
Luckily, no one was inside the school at the time and no injuries have been reported.
As far as what caused the fire to start..that's still all under investigation. However, Superintendent Patricia Gardner confirmed with Western Mass News that it doesn't appear to be suspicious in nature.
"It continues to be an active investigation, but there is no sign of arson," Gardner noted adding, "We have a restoration crew coming this afternoon. We currently are unsure of whether or not school will be open on Monday."
Superintendent Gardner added:
"During the next few days there will be a lot of commercial traffic on our campus. That is why we believe it is safer to close OMP for two days. Depending on what comes of the cleanup at Palmer High School, we will be meeting with PTA representation, the school committee, and representatives from DESE to determine how we move forward; hopefully, we will be back in the building soon, and decision making will be simple."
National Grid was contacted to shut off electricity to the school.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
