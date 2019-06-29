PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The Palmer community came together today in memory of Matt Harris a Palmer High School graduate and marine who took his own life last year.
School may be out, but the Palmer High School gym was packed Saturday for the first 3v3 memorial basketball tournament in memory of Matt Harris.
Matt graduated from Palmer High School in 2012 and went into the military.
He passed away on April 14, 2018, after taking his own life.
He was only 24-years-old.
Michael Harris, Matt's father spoke briefly about his son.
"He loved doing what he did for the country and we all appreciate it. Everyone is here to prevent suicide and get some suicide awareness," Michael Harris said.
Alyssa Darling, who organized the basketball event was the face behind Saturday's tournament.
"I feel like it was a good way to remember Matt. We all went to school together and he was a great kid and loved sports and I figured putting together a sporting event was just fitting," Darling explained.
Michael told Western Mass News proceeds from the event will go towards the Matthew Joseph Harris Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded to graduating PHS seniors who best explained the importance of being inclusive and working as a team.
"It’s all to go back to the community. We want to help the community out in Matt’s name," Michael Harris said.
