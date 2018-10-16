22-year-old Dimitri Bryant of Palmer fatally shot an alleged home invader, 48-year-old Benny Flores in February.
Bryant faces no charges in that case, but is now charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Bryant's lawyer filed a motion to suppress evidence, arguing police did not establish a probable cause to search his home.
Palmer police say they found around 33 thousand dollars in cash, 20 pounds of marijuana and THC products inside Bryant's residence.
