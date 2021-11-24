WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Palmer man is dead following a crash earlier this week on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Mass. State Police said that troopers responded to the crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Wilbraham around 6:50 p.m. Monday.  When they arrived, they found that a vehicle had struck the median, rolled over, and came to a stop in the breakdown lane.

The driver, 31-year-old Glenn Moquin of Palmer, was suffering from life-threatening injuries.  He was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

