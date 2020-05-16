PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today - mothers in Palmer joined together to give their high school seniors a big surprise.
They decorated a school bus with the school's colors and were escorted by police cruisers and firetrucks as they drove around town, visiting each senior's house.
BMG Photography donated lawn signs for each senior and the Big Y in Palmer donated over 500 balloons.
Demore's Auto donated a large banner, custom cookies, and huge gift boxes along with Domino's Pizza also giving a gift certificate to every senior.
Two moms told Western Mass News that they saw how heartbroken their seniors were over missing out on graduation and they're just happy to do something special for their kids.
"We both have seniors and we wanted to do something special for them since they're missing out on so many memories this year," she said. "Everyone stepped up to help make this a special day for our seniors so we're very grateful," said Palmer resident Stacey Warren.
They said the delivery took about 9 hours and they were joined by the school's superintendent and principal to help hand out the boxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.