PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Memorial day weekend activities underway throughout western Mass.
Such as the third annual Military Appreciation Day at Palmer Motorsports Park.
A 21 gun salute to kick things off, and a color guard demonstration.
Hundreds of veterans rode around the track.
All part of a way for the community said thank you to all who have served our country.
It's a special weekend full of ceremonies and memorials, but it also allows vets to get together, commemorate together and get to know each other by expanding veteran sources so they know what's going on and available to them.
Vets were not the only ones who had the chance to ride around the track.
Professional drivers gave visitors rides through the day!
