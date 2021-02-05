PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Palmer began offering Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines on Friday morning and they’re giving them to residents of several western Massachusetts towns, but they are limited on doses.
Thousands of residents across multiple western Massachusetts towns have signed up to be on a waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine in Palmer, but this vaccination site is only getting a few hundred doses to give out.
The state is currently working through Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, which includes people over the age of 75, but the town of Palmer is asking those over the age of 65 to call and get a spot on the appointment waiting list.
“Honestly, the only way to get out of a pandemic is to work together and we need to do everything we can as a community, as a team, as a state, as a nation to get out of this pandemic,” said Christina Florence, Palmer’s health inspector and supervisor of the board of health.
Palmer is teaming up with seven other towns to get people vaccinated at Converse Middle School.
Those towns include:
- Palmer
- Brimfield
- Holland
- Ludlow
- Monson
- Sturbridge
- Wales
- Warren
If you live in one of these towns, you just have to call your town's senior center to give them your information. You will then be placed on the waiting list.
Town leaders said just under 600 people over the age of 75 have signed up and that's followed by more than 5,600 people ages 65 to 74, so they’re asking for your patience with your senior center when you call.
Florence said right now, the site is being given about 100 doses a week to divide up between the eight towns, though she's working with the state to expand how much they'll get in the future.
When it comes to figuring out who gets them, Flornce said towns are deciding themselves whether it be alphabetically or by birthday.
“We're working as fast as we can. We're being as fair as we possibly can be to everybody and we will get everyone vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can,” Florence added.
The Palmer location is administering the Moderna vaccine and in terms of getting an appointment booked for the second dose, there's a plan in place.
“We opened up a second clinic for March 5, so anyone that gets the vaccine today is going to be scheduled to get the second dose on March 5,” Florence explained.
