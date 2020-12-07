PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Palmer Police are on the lookout for a Christmas decoration thief. One family captured the suspect on camera.
“I was walking around there, and all of a sudden, she says there’s something missing,” Palmer resident Joel Ryan said.
Lynn and Joel Ryan said, in late November, they were outside in their front yard when they noticed one of their Santa and snowman decorations were missing.
They looked to their home surveillance system for answers and found a man who appeared to be shopping for Christmas items.
“He was just looking at a lot of the decorations, and he was holding them, and moving them, and he was like nope I don't want that one, nope that is broken,” Lynn Ryan explained.
“It looked like he lived here,” Joel Ryan added. “He just walked in the yard, and walked over to the stuff, and started picking up and walked right back out.”
The Palmer Police Department said the suspect is believed to drive a Dodge Durango, which was also caught on the Ryans' camera system.
At this time, police said they have nine open investigations into Christmas decorations being stolen; this is an increase from previous years. They are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect.
The Ryans said they have been decorating their front yard for 35 years, adding to their display each year. They take pride and are humbled to have community members stop by and admire their festive setup. They are heartbroken someone would steal from their property.
“Thanksgiving day, that's all I did was cry, was like oh my God we just paid for all of these,” Lynn Ryan said. “They are very expensive because they are antique vintage.”
In response to the incident, the Ryans installed additional cameras and motion sensors to catch what they call a real-life Grinch.
“When they come into the yard, at least it will go, go off, and we will hear it inside the house, and we can see who is taking them or call the police,” Lynn Ryan said.
