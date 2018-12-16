Palmer Police arrest three on drug distribution charges.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested on drug distribution charges Saturday night on Church Street in the Thorndike section of town.
Palmer Police officials in the area observed some suspicious activity near the Junction Variety Store, and located 200 bags of heroin, over a gram of crack cocaine, and around $2,200 in cash.
Two Holyoke residents, as well as one Chicopee resident, were placed under arrest.
Police have not yet released the suspects' identities.
All three individuals were charged with possession of class A and B drugs with the intent to distribute.
