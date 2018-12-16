Palmer Police arrest three on drug distribution charges.

(courtesy Palmer Police Department)

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were arrested on drug distribution charges Saturday night on Church Street in the Thorndike section of town.

Palmer Police officials in the area observed some suspicious activity near the Junction Variety Store, and located 200 bags of heroin, over a gram of crack cocaine, and around $2,200 in cash.

Two Holyoke residents, as well as one Chicopee resident, were placed under arrest.

Police have not yet released the suspects' identities.

All three individuals were charged with possession of class A and B drugs with the intent to distribute.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.