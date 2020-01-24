Palmer Police investigating crash on Bourne Street.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened late Thursday night on Bourne Street.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, Palmer Police officials tell us that one vehicle was involved.
Our crew on scene observed fire engines and an ambulance at the site of the crash.
It is unclear how many occupants were in the vehicle.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.